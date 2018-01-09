Markey Gets 40 Net Reg Rollback CRA Co-Sponsors

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) says he now has 40 co-sponsors for his effort to nullify the FCC's rollback of Title II-based 'net regs.

That came in a press conference where some of those Senators talked up the Congressional Review Act resolution. At the 30-cosponsor mark, Dems were able to force a vote on the resolution, which one of those senators, minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said would definitely happen.

They want Republicans to have to defend the decision come midterm elections with millennials.

There will likely not be a vote on the resolution until late spring or early summer, tied to the effective date of the rules, which were adopted Dec. 14 but don't become official until they are published in the Federal Register and approved by OMB and the FCC sets the trigger date soon after.

“Rather than look backward, IIA encourages Congress to look ahead and forge a bipartisan legislative solution, and make permanent open internet protections for our nation’s consumers and small businesses," said the Internet Innovation Alliance.

“The restoration of utility-style Title II broadband regulations that stifled investment in high-speed internet networks and hindered deployment of cutting-edge, next-generation broadband applications and services enjoyed by Americans nationwide is a backward step. IIA believes that internet openness guarantees should be provided, and Title II common carrier regulation is not the best way to assure those protections.

“That's why we support a legislative compromise that will codify open internet rules, protect consumers, treat all internet players consistently and give investors the certainty they need to expand high-speed broadband networks across our nation, particularly to unserved and underserved areas.”

Markey and Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, both indicated that their current legislative priority is the CRA, which Markey said he thinks can get the two Republicans it would need if all the Dems voted for it.