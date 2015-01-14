Markey to FCC: Preempt Laws Limiting Municipal Broadband

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Wednesday saluted the White House for the President's announced initiatives to boost high-speed broadband deployment and adoption, including "echoing" Markey's call back in June that the FCC "eliminate barriers to communities building out their own broadband infrastructure."

Markey teamed with Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and others to make the request.

“Local communities should have the opportunity to decide for themselves how best to promote competitive broadband service,” said Markey after the White House signaled the President would be sending a letter to the FCC supporting preemption when necessary. “What the broadband market needs today are more options and greater local choice, not barriers that prevent cities and towns from participating fully in the global economy," Markey said. "Broadband communications networks are key to economic growth and competitiveness, both at the local and national levels. I once again urge the FCC to use its authority to lift restrictions and ensure municipalities have the power to make decisions about their broadband infrastructure.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.