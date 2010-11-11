Markey: FCC Is Investigating Google Over Street View

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), co-chair of the House

Privacy Caucus, gave the FCC a shout-out for deciding to investigate

Google over its collection of unsecured Wi-Fi data as part of Google's

Street View mapping effort.

"The Federal Communications Commission is rightly

investigating whether Google's Street View cars steamrolled

privacy laws in pursuit of mapping information," said Markey. "I

commend the Commission for taking action -- the potential

for this technology to be used for drive-by snooping into people's personal lives

is not something to be taken lightly."

The congressman teamed with caucus co-chair Joe

Barton (R-Tex.) and House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman

Henry Waxman last spring to get answers from Google about the data harvestingand why it took so long to be disclosed.

"Last month, Google disclosed that its Street View cars collected passwords, e-mails and other personal information wirelessly from unsuspecting people across the country," Michele Ellison chief of the FCC's, Enforcement Bureau said in confirming the investigation. "In light of their public disclosure, we can now confirm that the Enforcement Bureau is looking into whether these actions violate the Communications Act. As the agency charged with overseeing the public airwaves, we are committed to ensuring that the consumers affected by this breach of privacy receive a full and fair accounting."

The Federal Trade Commission has closed its

investigation into the data breech, and the UK's Information Commissioner'sOffice (ICO) has told Google to delete Wi-Fi data it collected from its StreetView cars in that country, but will take no punitive action. ICO

is the UK's independent authority for preserving data privacy and information

rights.

Google has apologized and pledged to take

corrective action. "The engineering team at Google works hard to earn

your trust-and we are acutely aware that we failed badly here," the

company said in a blog post after the story broke.

"We are profoundly sorry for this error and are determined to learn all

the lessons we can from our mistake."