Markey, Conyers Team Up Against AT&T T-Mobile Merger

AT&T's proposed $39 billion purchase of rival cellular company T-Mobile was at the center of a vortex of criticism and comment

Wednesday in advance of Thursday's hearing in the House Judiciary Committee

Competition subcommittee.

Prominent among those was a press conference featuring

Judiciary Ranking Member John Conyers (D-Mich.) and Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.),

whose opposition to the deal was made clear last week at an FCC reform hearing

in the House Communications Subcommittee.

"It would be a historic mistake to approve the

AT&T-Mobile merger," Markey said flatly last week. On Wednesday he

teamed with Conyers to continue his criticism, joined by deal critics Public

Knowledge and Media Access Project, among others.

"The AT&T-T Mobile deal is like a

telecommunications time machine that would send consumers back to a bygone era

of high prices and limited choice," said Markey, according to his office.

Conyers had no encouraging words either. "I am concerned

that this merger is bad for consumers, bad for business, and bad for

innovation. We must do everything in our power to protect consumers,

small businesses and American workers. Mergers always eliminate more jobs

than they create. There is every likelihood that the proposed acquisition

of T-Mobile by AT&T could lead to both higher prices and decreased consumer

choices."

But the deal had some supporters as well. The New America

Foundation's Open Technology Initiative praised the pair for their criticism.

"We should not forget what happened the last time we had a single company

with such tremendous power in communications -- when your phone was literally

tethered to the wall and innovation was offering consumers a choice of two colors

for their rotary telephone," said senior policy analyst Benjamin Lennett.

Among those coming to the deal's defense were the American

Consumer Institute and the Latinos in Information Sciences and Technology

Association (LISTA).

ACI said a declining T Mobile

needs help, from AT&T or someone else. "T-Mobile's spectrum needs to

be fully and efficiently utilized, consumers should have access to 4G LTE

technologies, and policymakers should encourage increased investment and jobs

in the U.S.

economy, the group said. "If a German company won't invest in the U.S.,

let a U.S.

company make that investment. Whether that added investment comes from AT&T

is immaterial, something must be done to rescue T-Mobile."

T-Mobile is owned by German company Deutsche Telekom.

"The merger between AT&T and T-Mobile offers a

viable solution to the current spectrum crunch in this country," said

LISTA, "and widens the availability of the benefits of mobile broadband-

from education to healthcare to economic developments that are currently out of

reach for many populations.

AT&T argues that the deal will advance the deployment of

4G service, which is an Obama administration goal, and that the remaining

wireless market will remain competitive, citing Sprint-Nextel, Cricket and local

market competitors.