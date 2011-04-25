Markey: Congress Needs To Investigate Location-Based Data Collection

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

has called on Congress to investigate "immediately" location data

collection by iPhones, iPads and Androids.

Markey, who is co-chair

of the House privacy caucus was responding to reports that the Apple iOS 4

operating system and Android phone are collecting and storing unsecured

personal location data.

He sent a letter to

Apple CEO Steve Jobs last week asking for info and over the weekend called

on his fellow legislators to investigate the issue, in part to spur better

disclosure policies "so consumers and families can understand who is

seeing their information."

In calling for the

investigation, Markey also put in a plug for his upcoming child online

protection legislation. He will propose a kids "do not track" regime

so that "children do not have their online behavior tracked or their personal

information collected or disclosed."

Markey, along with

caucus co-chair Joe Barton (R- Tex.), were very active on the data-collection

front in the last Congress, including regarding a change in Apple's privacypolicy on location-based data collection

and the issue of Google's wi-fi data harvesting abroad and at home.