Markey Concerned About Microsoft Privacy Policy

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is concerned about Microsoft's new

privacy policy changes and has asked the company to better explain them to him.

In

a letter Monday following a New York

Times story on the changes, Markey said he was concerned about the privacy

implications of allowing the company to follow users across Web services like

Hotmail and Bing, collect personal information, and then use it to target

advertising. Microsoft said Monday it will not use that info for

advertising.

"I am concerned about the privacy and security implications

of Microsoft's new policy of aggregating information about consumers across a

suite of Microsoft services, stitching together detailed, in-depth consumer

profiles," Markey wrote in the letter to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

He acknowledged, and praised, Microsoft's announced default

do-not=track setting in its new Explorer 10 browser. But Markey has questions

about the impact of the new privacy policy and how it dovetails -- or doesn't --

with that default do-not-track initiative.

"I have long endorsed a standard that allows consumers to

affirmatively decide whether to permit collection of their personal information

and targeting of advertisements. However, Friday's announcement leaves many

questions unanswered about whether and to what extent consumers will be able to

opt-in to information sharing across Microsoft's many Web-based products,

whether they will have to opt out of such sharing, or whether they will have no

choice at all in the matter."

Markey wants the answers, "no later than Nov. 13, to a

number of questions, including:

How and when did the company notify consumers about the

changes contained in the Service Agreement?

What are the Web-based products that are impacted by the new Service Agreement?



Under the new Service Agreement, how will Microsoft share information between

Web-based products?

Will Microsoft use the information that is shared across Web-based products to

target advertisements, or do existing privacy policies and the new Service

Agreement and permit the information that is shared between products to be used

for targeting advertising purposes" [The question Microsoft answers

below].

Will consumers be provided a choice to opt-out of information sharing between

Microsoft's Web-based products?

Will information collected about children and teens be shared across Web-based

products and will they have different opt-in and opt-out options?"

Microsoft had one answer immediately. It won't use info for

targeted ads, the company said, and will adjust its revised services agreement to make that clear..

"One thing we don't do is use the content of our customers' private communications and documents to target advertising," the company said. "However, we recognize we could have been clearer about this when we rolled out our updated services agreement. We appreciate the feedback we've received, and as a result, we will update the agreement as soon as possible to make that point absolutely clear."

"The recent update we announced to the Microsoft

Service Agreement did not alter our existing privacy policies, which have been

publicly available online for more than a decade," the company said.

"It also did not change the fact that over the years we have consistently

informed users that we may use their content to improve the services they

receive. For instance, we analyze content to improve our spam and malware

filters in order to keep customers safe. We also do it to develop new product

features such as email categorization to organize similar items like shipping

receipts in a common folder, or to automatically add calendar

invitations."

Markeyis cosponsor of a bill that would disallow online tracking of kids for

marketing purposes and also provide a "delete" button that parents

could use to expunge information their kids had shared online, but shouldn't

have.