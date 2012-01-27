Markey, Barton Want Decison From FTC on Google Privacy Policy

Reps. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Joe Barton (R-Tex.) have

officially asked the Federal Trade Commission for a decision on whether

Google's new policy of treating Web browsers across its products â€“Google

search, G-mail, YouTube â€“ as a single user violates its settlement with the

FCC over privacy policy issues.

In a letter to FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz, the co-chairs of

the House Privacy Caucus pointed out that last year's settlement over alleged

violations of Google's privacy policy included barring Google from future

misrepresentations.

They said they were "interested in any actions the FTC

has taken or plans to take to investigate whether Google has violated the terms

its consent agreement."

Google said earlier this week it was updating its privacy

policies to simplify them, as, it pointed out, regulators had called for. But

part of that simpler message will be a change in its policy. "[I]f you're

signed in, we may combine information you've provided from one service with

information from other services. In short, we'll treat you as a single user

across all our products, which will mean a simpler, more intuitive Google

experience," the company said.

IT would also allow for targeted advertising across those

platforms.

Markey and Barton are concerned that there is not an opt-out

from that collective profile beyond not using the services. "This new

policy and omission of a consumer opt-out option on a product-by-product basis

raises a number of important privacy concerns," said the legislators.

They want an answer from the FTC by Feb. 21.

The FTC is currently conducting an antitrust investigation into Google's search and advertising businesses. A spokesperson confirmed the commission had received the Barton/Markey letter but would not comment on "what may or may not be in an ongoing investigation."