Markey, Barton Concerned About Marketing Tactics Cited in FTC Complaints

The cochairs of the House Privacy Caucus Wednesday were

quick to use advocacy group complaints about viral marketing to call for

legislation to better protect kids online.

After consumergroups petitioned the FCC to rule that "refer-a-friend" emailsolicitations on websites including those of Nickelodeon and Cartoon

Network violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, Reps. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) and Joe Barton (R-Texas) said those complaints highlighted the need

for legislation to update COPPA.

Markey helped draft that bill, and has been calling for

modifications to keep pace with digital online marketing techniques. "Children

and teens are especially vulnerable to targeted advertising due to their use of

social media tools, making it important to update COPPA for the 21st

century," said Markey, "'Refer-a-friend' should not mean defer

privacy protections for our nation's children and families."

"COPPA is as outdated as a cassette player," said

Barton. "Technology is advancing at a rapid pace and a lot has changed

since that legislation was written back in 1998."

The two legislators are cosponsors of the Do Not Track Kids

Act, which would toughen COPPA by, for one thing, preventing targeted

behavioral advertising aimed at children.