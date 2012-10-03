Markey Asks FCC to Retain Ban On Exclusive Contracts

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has asked the FCC to

extend the program access rules, which are slated to sunset Oct. 5, unless the

FCC renews them.

According

to a draft order circulated two weeks ago, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski is

proposing to allow the access rules, which ban exclusive contracts between

distributors and their vertically integrated networks, to sunset, handling

those complaints via case-by-case application of a rule against unfair or

deceptive practices that will remain on the books.

But

Markey, in a letter to Genachowski Tuesday, says not extending that ban is

still needed, that the largest cable operators remain powerful players, and

that sunsetting the ban would be consumer unfriendly, pointing to the

"costly and time-consuming litigation that would ensue in case-by-case

adjudication of disputes in lieu of the current rules.

The

FCC is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday or Thursday.

"The

largest vertically integrated cable companies remain powerful players in the

marketplace, and recent mergers have depended their programming

resources," he writes, pointing out that he was the "principal

author" of the act.

"The

sunset of the program access rules could lead to a new dawn of less choice and

higher prices for consumers," said Markey. "If we do not extend the program

access rules, the largest cable companies could withhold popular sports and

entertainment programming from their competitors, reducing the competition and

choice that has benefited consumers. I urge Chairman Genachowski and the FCC

Commissioners to extend the program access rules that have helped to level the

playing field in the paid television marketplace."

Far

from having outlived their usefulness, says Markey, "they remain a

foundation for competition, and conditions in today's video marketplace

necessitate their continuance.

Markey

said that if the rules sunset, a vertically integrated company could deny

competitors must-have sports programming. The FCC proposal is said to presume

that withholding co-owned regional sports net programming would be

presumptively in violation of that fair and deceptive rule, while the American

Cable Association has suggested that should extend to national must-have sports

programming as well.

But

Markey says that a case-by-case enforcement regime would not only invite

time-consuming litigation, but might compel consumers to subscribe to big cable

companies in order to get must-see sports and entertainment. "By the time

these disputes conclude," he says, "competitors without access to

such programming will have lost potential customers, frustrating competition

and harming consumers. Instead," he said, "the far better approach is

to maintain the current rules that require a vertically integrated cable

company to demonstrate why the public interest would be served by an exclusive

arrangement."