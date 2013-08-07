Markey Asks FCC to Get TWC, CBS to Table

A familiar Hill face, though in a powerful

new post, was calling on the FCC to weigh in on retrans this week, recalling a

similar request when Fox and Cablevision were battling it out in 2010. In that

case, the FCC did reach out to both sides to justify the good faith of their

negotiations.

Former House

Communications Subcommittee chairman and now Senate Commerce Committee member

Ed Markey (D-Mass.), wrote FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn this week to ask

that the FCC step in to get the parties to the table. "I request that the

Commission take action to bring the parties together so these negotiations can

be concluded in an equitable and expeditious manner," he wrote.

He said he was not

taking sides on the dispute, saying those were contractual relations between

private parties.

Markey was

particularly concerned about reports that CBS was not allowing access to its

Internet video by Time Warner Cable broadband customers.

He pointed out that

he was primary author of the Cable Act in 1992 and the author of the first

network neutrality bill in the House, and said blocking access to Internet

content was an anti-consumer result the FCC should \investigate, suggesting it

was a case of consumers losing access to the Internet content of their choice,

which the FCC's Open Internet order suggests is a network neutrality violation.

The FCC's Open

Internet order prevents ISPs from blocking such access, but in this case it is

the ISP that is not getting access.

It is not the first

time an online access issue in a retrans dispute has prompted Markey to call

for FCC action.

Back in 2010, then

Rep. Markey wrote an extremely similar letter to then FCC Chairman JuliusGenachowski

about a high-profile Fox/Cablevision blackout, also involving New York,

pointing out that he had authored the Cable Act, saying he was not

weighing in on either side because they were contractual relations and saying

he was concerned about reports that Fox was blocking Cablevision sub access to

Hulu content.

That letter was

written before the FCC's Open Internet order, so Markey invoked the FCC's

then-uncodified Broadband Policy Statement of 2005 which said that consumers

should have access to the lawful Internet content of their choice." (The

FCC's Open Internet order essentially took those same principles and made them

rules, though Verizon is challenging them in court.

In that case,

Genachowski did step in to the extent that Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake asked both sides to

explain how their negotiations square with the law that requires those

negotiations to be "in good faith." The FCC under Genachowski

interpreted its powers as limited to insuring those good faith negotiations.

Lake also asked each

side to provide any evidence against the other side if they had it. Both sides

responded.

A spokesperson for

the acting chairwoman had no comment at press time on whether Lake, who is still Media

Bureau chief, would be similarly reaching out for some answers this time around.