Markey Announces Bill to Update E-Rate Program

Rep. Ed Markey Tuesday (Feb. 9) announced a bill (HR 4165)

to update the E-Rate program, which was created as part of the 1996

Telecommunications Act per instructions from Congress (Markey authored the

original E-Rate bill).

The E-Rate program

uses funds collected from telecom companies via the Universal Service Fund to

subsidize access to telecommunications and Internet service by schools and

libraries at discounted rates.

Markey said Tuesday that the new bill, which he christened

E-Rate 2.0, goes beyond access to implement three pilot programs that would 1)

provide vouchers for low-income students to buy residential broadband; 2) fund

broadband equipment and service grants to some community colleges; and 3) allow

some E-rate applicants to apply for discounted service and technologies for the

use of E-books.

The bill would also allow the current $2.25 billion cap on the

fund to be adjusted for inflation and streamline the application process.