Mark Cuban to Testify About AT&T-Time Warner

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes will have some high-profile company on the witness stand at the Dec. 7 Senate Antitrust Subcommittee oversight hearing on the proposed merger of their two companies.

According to the witness list, released Friday, AXS TV owner and billionaire Mark Cuban will also talk about the deal with legislators, as will Gene Kimmelman, president of Public Knowledge, and Daphna Ziman, president of Cinémoi, an online video service.

Ziman last week took aim at the merger, warning of its impact on independent and diverse video outlets, like hers.