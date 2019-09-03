Margaret McCarthy Joins Tech Group ITI

WASHINGTON — Tech association ITI has named Margaret McCarthy as senior director of its government affairs team.

McCarthy most recently was executive director of Mobile Future, whose members include AT&T, Verizon and tech companies.

It has been almost two years to the day since McCarthy was named to head Mobile Future.

McCarthy brings plenty of experience to the new post. Before joining Mobile Future she was legislative director for Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) and before that she was senior staffer on the Communications Subcommittee. On the Senate side, she was legislative assistant to Sens. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Her resume also includes a stint as policy adviser to then-Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps and helping to launch the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program (BTOP) broadband subsidy program as a policy analyst for the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is the White House's chief communications policy adviser.

“We are thrilled to welcome Margaret to the government affairs team at ITI,” ITI president Jason Oxman said. “Her extensive congressional and administration experience and innovative tech policy expertise will expand our advocacy and provide great value in areas that are key priorities for our members.”