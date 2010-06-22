MAP Sees No Route to Acceptable Comcast-NBCU Merger

For some groups, no public interest promises from Comcast

and NBC Universal or conditions imposed by the FCC and/or Justice are sufficient

to allow the two companies to join forces.

As promised, Media Access Project (MAP), Free Press,

Consumers Union and the Consumer Federation of America filed their petition late on June 21

to deny the deal at the FCC.

"Even a conditional authorization of Comcast's

acquisition of control of NBCU would present too much harm to the public interest,"

they argue in a 150-plus page filing.

"Comcast is already the nation's largest cable

operator, largest broadband service provider, and one of the leading providers

of regional cable sports and news networks," they write. "Allowing it

to acquire one of the nation's premier video content producers would enable

Comcast to extend its existing market power, especially with respect to

emerging platforms.

"The result would be higher prices, fewer programming and

provider choices, and diminished media diversity. It would inhibit innovation

in budding markets and encourage other similarly situated companies to follow

suit."

Comcast has pledged to adhere to program-access rules

that require distributors to make their owned content available to competitors,

and even apply them to retransmission consent deals that are not currently

under such a regime. But MAP and company are not assuaged, though they see the issue

as a systemic failure in those rules rather than a suggestion Comcast would

somehow not live up to the pledge.

"While the Communications Act theoretically requires

cable operators to share their programming

with competitors," they said, "in practice it has proven ineffective

in achieving this goal. Thus, Comcast's commitment to adhere to Commission â€˜program

access' rules for as long as â€˜current' policies remain in effect rings

hollow."

In fact, they are essentially dismissive of Comcast's

public interest commitments in general, which in include adding at least six

independent channels over the next three years and increasing, kids,

minority-targeted programming, and news.

"Many amount to little more than rhetorical flourish

or are unenforceable and/or simply maintain the pre-merger status quo,"

they write. They are also particularly concerned about online video, pointing

out that it is the first major media company merger since the emergence of

broadband video. The FCC's current chairman has made it clear he thinks that

broadband will be increasingly where that video will be viewed.

The FCC is currently pushing cable operators and consumer

electronics manufacturers to create a universal gateway device so TV sets will

be able to display that video and help drive adoption of broadband.