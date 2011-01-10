MAP Asks FCC ToVacateDecision On Station LicenseRenewals

Chicago Media Action and the Milwaukee Public Interest Media

Coalition have asked the FCC to vacate a Dec. 10 staff-level decision that

rejected its request to review the group's case against renewal of the

licenses of 20 Chicago and Milwaukee TV stations.

That is according to a filing at the FCC by Media Access Project,

which is representing the groups. The petition says the Dec. 10 call was not

the staff's to make, but had to be referred to the full commission. "[T]he

staff inexplicably ignored the clear language of the Commission's rules

delegating authority to the staff and purported to

dismiss that application for review without referring it to the full

Commission," which MAP and company say it can't do.

"This case is extraordinary in that the Commission staff

had absolutely no authority to withhold the Application for Review

from the Commission or to act upon it," the petition filed Monday said.

"Only the full Commission has the power to act on an application for

review from a staff action taken under delegated authority. The staff action

must be vacated.

On Dec. 10, the FCC staffers rejected its Feb. 16, 2010,

application for FCC review of a 2007 Media Bureau-level decision rejecting the

group's petition to deny the renewal of 19 TV stations. The FCC said the allegations

raised in the Feb.16 request were new, came late, and thus were untimely

and not warranting of further consideration.

MAP and company also complained Monday that the staff's failure to

give any weight to its evidence that the stations provided almost no coverage

of local races in the run-up to the 2004 election was "clearly

erroneous."

That evidence came from data collection by the groups and analyzed

by outside "experts" that found that ‘[l]ess than 1% of newscasts was

devoted to...nonfederal elections in the four weeks prior to the

election...." Based on that, they challenged the renewals, but the FCC

concluded.

In the 2007 decision, the

FCC had said it has "very little authority to interfere with a licensee's

selection and presentation of news and editorial programming," and that it

was not in the business of reviewing stations' news judgment. "The

petitions have not provided evidence that the named licensees exercised their

editorial discretion in bad faith," the FCC concluded, adding that

"[q]uantity is not necessarily an accurate measure of the overall responsiveness

of a licensee's programming. The study provided only concerns one type of

programming, local election coverage just prior to the 2004 election. It does

not demonstrate that television programming in Chicago or Milwaukee has

generally been unresponsive."

The FCC "ignored applicable precedent, and relied on

irrelevant and often obscure cases to reach its desired goal of never having to

give any consideration to a detailed factual presentation painstakingly

compiled by citizen petitioners," said the MAP petition to vacate the

decision. "Failure to address this case on the merits will further

diminish already weak public confidence in the Commission's regulatory process

for broadcasting."

MAP says the staff "mishandled" the complaint, and wants

the FCC to reverse the decision and school its staff on the proper care and

handling of the license renewal process.