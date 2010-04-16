MAP Asks FCC to Reconsider Comcast/NBCU Comment Extension Decision

Media Access Project (MAP) Friday (April 16) asked the

FCC to reconsider its decision denying MAP's request for a 45-day

extension on the comment period for the Comcast/NBCU merger, saying the court

decision in the Comcast/BitTorrent case is one more reason to give interested

parties more time to weigh in.

MAP, with letters of support from Free Press, Consumer

Federation of America, the American Cable Association, Consumer's Union and

other critics of the $30 billion joint venture, had sought the extension before

the BitTorrent decision, citing a number of comment deadlines coming due in the

same time frame, and the importance of addressing all relevant issues in the

comments given the FCC's express advice to do so. But the commission denied the

request. The FCC pointed out that it had already established a 90-day window

for comments and pleadings "two or three times" the period for

previous mergers.

"The Commission has an obligation to review the

proposed transaction as expeditiously as possible," the FCC wrote in

denying the request. "It is often the case that potential petitioners or

commenters such as MAP have interests in multiple commission proceedings, and

the commission's schedule cannot be dictated by the choices made by those

parties regarding the allocation of their time and resources."

But MAP says the schedule should be dictated by a pivotal

court decision that could affect how parties view the merger.

"This petition is based in part upon a changed

circumstance that occurred subsequent to the issuance of the order," said

MAP, which argues the BitTorrent decision could implicate everything from net

neutrality to the "terrestrial loophole" to the FCC's ability to

modify cable program access and carriage regulations.

"The D.C. Circuit's Comcast decision has a significant

impact on MAP and other parties seeking to challenge the proposed transaction

and, especially, those parties considering what conditions might permit them to

support conditional grant of the applications. Depending on the outcome of the

legal analysis of the Comcast decision, opposing parties may determine that

they are unable to support conditional grant of the applications and/or that

additional merger-specific conditions may be required."

On a separate track, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has

introduced a bill, HR 5020, that would extend the comment period 45 days. She

sent a letter to the FCC earlier in the week asking it to extend the deadline,

but apparently is hedging her bets. The bill had 56 co-sponsors by press time

according to Free Press.