Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence PPV Fight Set for August

Boxing legend Mappy Pacquiao will step into the pay-per-view boxing ring in August to challenge undefeated Errol Spence in a welterweight championship fight.

Pacquiao, who announced the fight in a Tweet Friday night, has generated the second most PPV revenue ever behind Floyd Mayweather. Pacquiao’s 2015 fight against Mayweather remains the biggest PPV event ever, generating 4.6 million PPV buys.

Pacquiao will fight for the first time since defeating Keith Thurman in 2019. Spence, the WBC and IBF welterweight champion, last fought in December, defeating Danny Garcia. The Pacuqiao-Spence fight will take place in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

The fight is arguably the biggest PPV boxing event announced so far in an already crowded late Spring/early summer schedule of PPV fights. Mayweather will fight a Showtime-distributed June 6 PPV exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul; Triller will distribute the June 19 Teofimo Lopez-George Kambososo Jr. lightweight championship PPV event; and Showtime will offer the June 27 Mario Barrios-Gervonta Davis junior welterweight title PPV fight.

