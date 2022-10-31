'Manifest' Streams on Netflix; Starz Debuts 'Dangerous Liaisons': What's Premiering This Week (October 31-November 6)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Netflix's premiere of former NBC series Manifest and Starz's debut of the classic period drama Dangerous Liaisons highlights the list of show premieres during the first week of November.
Netflix on November 4 will debut the fourth and final season of the supernatural drama series Manifest, which originally aired on NBC. The series, which follows the exploits of passengers on a presumed crashed plane who re-appear after five and a half years, returns for the first of two parts on the streaming service.
Starz on November 6 will launch Dangerous Liaisons, the latest takeoff on the famous 18th century French novel of the same name by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The eight-episode series stars Alice Englert, Lesley Manville, Carice van Houten and Paloma Faith.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 31 to November 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
October 31 – Inside Man (drama) – Netflix
November 2 – The Independent (drama) – Peacock
November 3 – Blockbuster (comedy) – Netflix
November 3 – The Capture (returning series) – Peacock
November 3 – The Suspect (drama) – Sundance Now
November 4 – Causeway (movie) – Apple TV Plus
November 4 – Enola Holmes 2 (movie) – Netflix
November 4 – The Mosquito Coast (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
November 4 – My Policeman (movie) – Prime Video
November 4 – Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (documentary) – Apple TV Plus
November 4 – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (movie) – The Roku Channel
November 5 – Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (documentary) – Netflix
November 6 – Spector (documentary) –Showtime
