Malone: Wheeler Will Find A Way with Broadband Regs

New York – Liberty Media chairman John Malone weighed in about the threat of increased federal regulation on the cable industry, telling the audience at Liberty's investor meeting that he believes Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler will find a way to satisfy both camps on the regulation front.

"There is nothing broken about the Internet right now," Malone said. "It's far-fetched to come up with a monopoly theory for broadband. My guess is that Tom Wheeler will be able to thread the needle here and do something that satisfies some cosmetic concerns."

