Majority of Broadcast News Execs Say Industry Headed In Wrong Direction

News executives have major concerns about any government or

public interest group funding of news operations, and a majority of broadcast

news execs think journalism is going in the wrong direction.

Those are among the key findings from a just-released PEW Research

Center/Project For Excellence in Journalism study.

The study, conducted in conjunction with the American

Society of News Editors (ASNE) and the Radio-Television Digital News

Association (RTDNA), found that 75% of news execs surveyed have "serious

reservations" about government subsidies, and even more (78%) have

"significant resistance" to funding from interest groups. About 50%

have problems with government tax credits, and a third have doubts about

accepting private donations.

The FCC is currently conducting an inquiry into the future

of journalism and public discourse in the digital age, including what, if

anything, the government should do to help traditional media struggling with

the cyclical challenge of a down economy and the longer-term challenge of a

digital, multiplatform world.

The study also found that broadcast news executives are more

pessimistic about the future of journalism than their counterparts at

newspapers. Almost two-thirds of broadcast execs said they thought their

profession was "headed in the wrong direction," vs. only about half

of newspaper editors [the question was: "Thinking about journalism overall in

the U.S.

today, do you think it is generally going in the right direction or the wrong

direction?"].

When asked to get specific, most appeared worried about

loosening standards (67% of broadcasters polled), including declining accuracy

and the related issues of un-sourced reporting and a decrease in fact-checking.

But they weren't blaming that accuracy-lite designation on the rise of citizen

journalists. Only 5% of news execs mentioned them as a source of changing

values.

They also did not bemoan the loss of major media's

gatekeeper function as a culprit. Only 1% of broadcasters said greater access

to info was at issue with the change in journalistic standards.

More than two-thirds of broadcasters (67%) said that the

Internet has loosened standards. Sixty-two

percent of newspaper execs agreed.

Whatever the net's impact, the execs opined that their

companies did not come up with strategic plans to deal with it.

"[I wish we had] hired more kids earlier in the game and

trained them in the old values. Then turned them loose to use the new

technology to help distribute the product," said one broadcast respondent. "I

think we probably let the glitzy new tools distract us from the basic job of

running a truly professional newsroom."

Among some of the more interesting findings are that the

execs don't see the much-vaunted game-changing qualities of the Internet in

their business. Only 1% of broadcasters said that they thought one of the ways

the net had changed journalism's fundamental values was to make it more

transparent, accountable and open, all buzz-phrases of 'net fans; and only 4%

of broadcasters said it increased the "willingness to let other have a

voice."

The study was conducted between December 2009 and January

2010 of a total of 353 execs from both RTDNA and ASNE, which was a 36% response

rate from ASNE and a 24% response rate from RTDNA.

The full study is available here: http://www.journalism.org/analysis_report/child.