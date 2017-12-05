Maines Retiring From Media Institute

Patrick Maines, who has headed The Media Institute for over three decades, will be retiring Jan. 2.

Maines' retirement, signaled earlier this month at the institute's monthly luncheon, for which he had snagged an A-list speaker--FCC Chairman Ajit Pai--was "formally acknowledged" by the board at its annual meeting Tuesday (Dec. 5), according to the institute.

Maines will be succeeded atop the organization by long-time second in command Rick Kaplar, who has been executive director. Dick Wiley remains chairman of the institute board.

Maines been with the institute since 1980 and was named president in 1983.

Under Maines, the institute, which is backed by major media companies, became a consistent voice for free speech. In 2005, the institute started National Freedom of Speech Week (now Free Speech Week).

“For over three decades, Patrick Maines has been the indispensable man for The Media Institute," said Wiley. "His visionary policy leadership and his hands-on managerial prowess have been the driving forces in the Institute’s continuing success."

Maines voice was much in demand outside the institute. His opinion pieces ran in B&C, The Hill, and USA Today, among others.