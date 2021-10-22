Main Street Goes After Big Tech

The Main Street Alliance, which advocates for left-of-center programs and policies that benefit small business, is launching a Big Tech-targeted campaign in advance of next week's third-quarter earnings reports from Facebook, Google, and Amazon.



The campaign branding--"The Main Street Against Big Tech"--leaves no doubt where the group stands. It is billed as six-figure campaign to show how Big Tech exploits small business.



It will use a combination of paid ads and earned media to get the message across with videos of small business owners recounting their experiences with Big Tech.



"For too long, Big Tech corporations have used small business owners as a shield to protect them from real reform and accountability, cynically casting themselves as saviors of mom-and-pop shops and lifelines for entrepreneurs," said the group.