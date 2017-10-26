MacKinnon Joins MPAA

Gail MacKinnon, former EVP and chief government relations officer for Time Warner Cable (which merged with Charter), is joining the Motion Picture Association of America.

MacKinnon, who will be EVP of government affairs, reporting to CEO Charles Rivkin, will start Nov. 13.

Her extensive resume includes posts with Turner Broadcasting, TCI, CBS, Viacom, and the former National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

MacKinnon is succeeding Joanna McIntosh, who joined NCTA-The Internet & Television Association as SVP, government affairs, in September.

“Gail is a deeply respected and skilled government relations professional and keen strategist who brings a wealth of bipartisan policy experience in the telecommunications and media arena, said Rivkin of the hire.