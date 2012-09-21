Lucent Settles With DOJ Over Iraq First Responder Net Allegations

The Justice Department Friday said that Lucent

Technologies Worldwide, a subsidiary of Alcatel-Lucent, has agreed to pay $4.2

million to settle allegations it had inaccurately claimed to have completed

tests of the operation of the Army's emergency communications system in Iraq.

Lucent

won a quarter-billion-dollar contract to design and build a first responder net

for police, fire and medical assistance.

The

settlement was to resolve a whistleblower suit filed by the former contract

manager for the project. He will receive $758,000 of the settlement for blowing

that whistle.

"The

integrity of our public contracting system is a matter of paramount concern to

the Department of Justice, especially where contractors have been engaged to

supply critical support for the work of stabilizing Iraq and Afghanistan," said

Stuart Delery, acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Division.