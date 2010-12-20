LPTVs Ask For Time, Flexibility To Make Digital Switch

Low Power TV groups have told the FCC that they need more

time to make the transition to digital, and want the flexibility to experiment

with delivering a combined broadcast and broadband service.

That is according to comments filed at the FCC.

The commission has proposed requiring low-power TV stations

to make the digital transition by 2012. That is so it can begin auctioning off

broadcast spectrum for wireless broadband per the national broadband

plan. LPTV stations were not required to make the DTV transition back

in 2009 along with full-power stations, in part because of the economic

burden it would put on the stations.

In a group filing, 15 LPTV stations said that the

2012 shut-off date would require them to "expend strained resources"--as

much as $200,000 if they have to move to a new channel--to make the DTV

switch or lose their spectrum, and at a time when it was not yet clear whether

they would be getting any money out of proposed incentive spectrum auctions.

They want the FCC to wait until it has reclaimed and reallocated spectrum to

mandate the conversion to ensure there will be spectrum left over for them.

They also say they should have the flexibility to use their

spectrum to deliver both broadcast and broadband service, which at least one

commenter says will require the FCC not to lock them into the ATSC

transmission standard for DTV.

In its comments, SpectrumEvolution.Org (SEO) said it is

exploring combining the two services. It is experimenting with the

technology--using the ATSC standard--in concert with some LPTV

stations in Oregon, but asks the FCC to let it start testing with a modulation

scheme other than ATSC. "[T]here is even less reason for a station to

invest in digital operation when the ATSC technology they are being asked

to implement is two decades old and falls far short of the

state-of-the-art."