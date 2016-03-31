LPTV Rally Planned for NAB

The LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition will hold a Save LPTV Rally during the National Association of Broadcasters annual convention in Las Vegas.

The Sunday evening (April 17) event will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Westgate. According to a source, Video Division chief Barbara Kreisman will be in attendance to answer questions.

LPTV stations have a lot of them. Various LPTVs have sued the FCC over the upcoming spectrum auction, including over their exclusion and the fact that most of those stations are not protected in the post-auction repack.

The coalition has been a strong voice for LPTV protections throughout the auction process, as well as a source of ongoing, real-time, information about the many legal twists and turns.