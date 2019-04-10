LPTV Lobby Changes Name

The LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition has changed its name to the Next Gen TV Coalition.

The change was announced at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, and comes after Congress agreed to fund LPTV and translator post-incentive auction repack moving expenses and the FCC released its plan for how to disburse that money, as well as what the coalition called "highly favorable next gen TV rules to flash cut to the new ATSC 3.0 transmission standard."

The FCC last month voted to allocate $150 million of new congressional repack funding for LPTVs and FM stations.

Congress did not initially allocate funds for LPTVs and TV translators, who are not protected from displacement in the repack, and FM stations, some of whom also have expenses because they are co-located on towers with moving TVs.

"Our new mission is to level the playing field for all independently owned and operated broadcast television licensees, regardless of power levels and access to the corporate welfare of the current rigged broadcast economic model," said coalition director Mike Gravino.

Gravino and company had long called for LPTVs and translators to be included in the repack reimbursement given that they also provide important local programming, so it was a big victory for his coalition as well.