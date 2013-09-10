LPTV Coalition: OTA Audience Could Be More Like 100 Million

The LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition, formed

to advocate for LPTV rights in the upcoming spectrum incentive auction, has

told the chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee that the universe of

people who can still watch free, over-the-air TV is probably more like 81

million to 100 million, rather then the lower estimates based on over-the-air

(OTA) only households.

That came in a

letter to Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) on the even of a

subcommittee hearing on video regulation and the reauthorization of the

Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act (STELA), which includes the

compulsory distant signal license and other issues related to MPVD carriage of

TV station signals.

That 81-100 million

figure is based on an estimate of the number of MVPD homes still with

over-the-air-receiving TV sets (50%), says the coalition, which based that

percentage on . Adding those MVPD households is why the figure is nearly double

the estimates of the National Association of Broadcasters, which estimates that

just under 20% of the 299 million U.S. residents (57

million) are in over-the-air-only households, says the coalition.

The coalition wants

the committee to think of that 100 million "potential" OTA audience

when it considers how to regulate the video marketplace.

"[W]e implore

the Subcommittee to view STELA reauthorization from a total marketplace view

point, rather than just one discrete law with no regard to the overall post

incentive spectrum auction marketplace. As many as 100 million of our viewers

and your constituents are counting on it."