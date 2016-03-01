LPTV Asks FCC to Delay Spectrum Auction

The licensee of a TV station denied participation in the upcoming FCC incentive auction has asked the FCC to stay the March 29 start of the incentive auction.

That is according to a document filed at the FCC.

In the Feb. 29 filing, Videohouse, which was denied either participation in the auction or protection in the post-auction repack, filed an emergency motion to stay the auction.

That request came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted expediting hearing of its challenge--in concert with LPV owners Fifth Street Enterprises and WMTM--of the FCC's Feb. 12 decision to exclude them, but just not expedited enough for the case to be resolved, or even argued, before that March 29 date.

The Videohouse request means the auction would have to be delayed by months, since the court has not even scheduled oral argument until sometime in May.

It told the FCC they are likely to win their court appeal and that the balance of harms and the public interest support a stay. They said the auction was a once in a lifetime opportunity. "[I]n contrast to the irreparable harm that Petitioners will suffer without a stay, the FCC will suffer little—or likely no—harm if the auction is delayed while this matter is litigated," they said.

"Because the March 29, 2016, start date of the auction is rapidly approaching, Videohouse is compelled to file this Emergency Motion for a Stay," it told the FCC. "After March 29, 2016, Petitioners will be foreclosed from participating in the reverse auction and thus will be unable to 'return some or all of their broadcast spectrum usage rights in exchange for incentive payments.' In addition, after March 29, 2016, Petitioners will forever lose their existing spectrum rights, as they are likely to be displaced with little chance of securing a replacement channel following the post-auction repack. Relief from the Commission is urgently needed."

The FCC Media Bureau Feb. 12 concluded the stations could not participate. Separately, it reversed course and decided a fourth LPTV, owned by Latina Broadcasters of Daytona Beach, was no longer eligible. Latina is seeking a court stay of that decision or the auction start after the FCC denied its stay request last week. The court has given the FCC until Friday (March 4) to weigh in and Latina until March 7.

In its filing with the FCC, the Videohouse said that if the court looks favorably on Latina's stay request, the FCC should consider that Videohouse has made its case as well since they are similarly situated (Latina has suggested that is not exactly the case since the Videohouse group was initially excluded, while the FCC included Latina's station in the auction until reversing itself Feb. 12).

It said that if the FCC has not made a decision on the stay by March 2, it will consider the request denied.