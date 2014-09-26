Low Power TV Digital Transition On FCC Agenda

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has released a draft of the agenda for the October public meeting and it includes items on broadcast interference after the spectrum auction, and taking the final steps to transition low power TV stations and translators to digital.

Those stations were not required to make the move on the same timetable as full-powers, which have been digital since June 2009.

The interference item is a report and order and notice of proposed rulemaking, which means both a final decision, and a request for more input, on "aggregate broadcaster-to-broadcaster interference and the methodology for predicting interference between broadcast and wireless operations in the same or adjacent channels in nearby markets during and following the Incentive Auction."

The National Association of Broadcasters has long been concerned that the FCC's auction framework could lead to increased interference or reduced coverage areas. It has taken the FCC to court over auction interference issues.

Also on the agenda for the Oct. 17 meeting are a couple of wireless-related items. One is a notice of inquiry into use of spectrum above 24 GHz for mobile wierless, and a report and order on promoting wireless infrastructure deployment.

Finally, the FCC will get a presentation on a wireless outage in April affecting seven states.