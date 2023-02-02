LoopMe Names Lisa Coffey Global Chief Revenue Officer

LoopMe said it hired Lisa Coffey as global chief revenue officer.

Coffey had been head of strategy and business development at Amazon. In her now job she will oversee revenue in North America as well as international growth.

Coffey is one of a number of senior executives being added by LoopMe, which increased its global revenue by 55% to $150 million in 2022.

“LoopMe has scaled remarkably quickly in the last few years, applying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to optimise media campaign delivery in real-time and transform the mobile advertising sector,” said Coffey. “My focus will be on helping to drive additional revenue streams for the company so it can scale even further on an international level – particularly in mobile video app ecosystems and Connected TV spaces where we’re seeing major opportunities emerge.”

Andy Sophocli was named associate VP, Partnerships EMEA from Azerion, where he was U.K. commercial director.

“We’re thrilled to add Lisa to our executive leadership team as we continue our rapid growth. Her vast experience will support us as we continue to carve out a sizable share in the global digital advertising market, helping clients drive both measurable uplift in brand deliverables and more effective targeting across online and offline marketing goals,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and co-founder of LoopMe.

“ We’re also very pleased to have Andy on board as we continue to deliver outstanding customer service to our strong agency and client relationships in EMEA. During this time of economic instability, we’re very grateful to be able to continue hiring and growing in the areas we’re passionate about, including empowering brands to leverage new opportunities within in-app environments as our digital and physical worlds proceed to merge,” Upstone said.

LoopMe also said that Simon Stone has been named general manager international, reporting to Coffey. He had been general manager EMEA.

The company also expanded its U.K. operations with a new Manchester office and named Anna-Marie Whiteside as regional sales director for the North of England and Scotland. ■