Lofgren Introduces New Internet Privacy, Security Bills

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) is backing a package of

legislation she says provide the "key principles and tools for Internet

privacy and growth."

Lofgren was one of the many Hill opponents of failed

SOPA/PIPA privacy legislation in the last Congress. Her office pointed out that

she "sounded the first warning cry in Congress over the controversial Stop

Online Piracy Act (SOPA) [bill] that millions of Americans spoke out against as

one of the greatest threats to the Internet," and said she was introducing

her bills "to begin a serious conversation on the future of an open and

free Internet."

With Congress out until the election, Lofgren's introduction

of the bills is mostly to make a point. She concedes they are unlikely to get

acted on by the end of the year, so she signaled she will reintroduce them in

the next Congress.

The bills are H.R.

6529, which modifies the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA),

which "strengthen the privacy of Internet and wireless users from outdated

government surveillance laws," and H.R.

6530, the Global Free Internet Act, which "creates a U.S.-based task

force composed of elected and non-elected government and private sector experts

responsible for identifying and responding to domestic or international threats

to Internet users, online services and the technical architecture of the

Internet."

Republicans and Democrats were unable to agree on

cybersecurity threat legislation in this Congress, divided over the

government's role in creating and overseeing guidelines. A summary of the two

bills is here.