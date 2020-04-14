Locast Now Available in Puerto Rico

Locast said it is now delivering a dozen TV station signals over the internet to Puerto Rico.

Locast is the TV station streaming service that employs an exemption from copyright law for noncommercial translators to deliver those local signals without asking broadcasters permission or paying a carriage fee. Broadcaster networks have sued, saying it does not warrant the exemption.

“Now more than ever, Puerto Ricans will seek emergency updates and disaster information from their local TV news, which delivers critical updates on coronavirus and lockdowns, earthquakes, and hurricanes,” said Locast founder and chairman David Goodfriend in announcing the latest market. “Locast fills the communications gap by delivering local TV channels via the internet to phones, tablets, computers, and media players, even when other types of communications infrastructure are damaged."

In addition to Puerto Rico, Locast delivers signals in 17 U.S. cities and claims more than a million users.

Locast said it was adding Puerto Rico as it prepares "to protect its 78 municipalities from COVID-19 and the approaching summer hurricane season."

In a related move, Locast said it now supports Spanish in its app, user interface and log-in screens.