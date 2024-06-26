Local Streaming Service Zeam Adds New Sports, Culture and True-Crime Channels

Zeam Media, the media/advertising tech company that delivers content over-the-top from more than 300 local stations via a new streaming service launched in February, is expanding its channel offering to include more sports, culture and true-crime programming.

New channel additions to the company’s streaming service, Zeam, include Locked On Sports and True Crime Network from Tegna, Always Funny TV (licensed from the creators of America’s Funniest Home Videos), as well as channels from Hubbard Broadcasting that include content from local stations across Minnesota, New Mexico and upstate New York.

Rebranded from Syncbak in early May, Zeam Media is backed by Gray Television, the National Association of Broadcasters, Morgan Murphy Media and Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady, among other investors.

“We are continuing to enhance our roster with content that spans genres and interests, but also leans into local themes,” said Zeam Media’s CEO Jack Perry, in a statement.

“Always Funny TV features the hilarious moments captured in home videos from around the country, while the Tegna channels hone in on local sports and true crime investigations. We are also looking forward to having the fine broadcasts journalists from within Hubbard Broadcasting’s portfolio share their hyperlocal storytelling on a national level," Perry added.

Zeam, which touts the marketing slogan, “always local, always live,” originally debuted on Super Bowl Sunday with an ad-campaign featuring John Stamos.

Since then, the service has partnered with more than 300 local broadcasters across 80% of the U.S., including CBS, Gray TV and more.

Here’s a complete list of the new content coming to Zeam (log lines provided by Zeam):