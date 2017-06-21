Local News Will Survive XHAS San Diego Affiliation Switch

Despite losing its Telemundo affiliation, XHAS, Entravision’s San Diego-area TV station, will continue producing local news as an Azteca America affiliate starting July 3.

The station will produce a total of 90 minutes of local news each weekday, which will air from 5-6 p.m. and 11-11:30 p.m., Entravision said.

The station, however, will face new competition in the market from Telemundo 20, the O&O the Telemundo station group is launching July 1. That station will air local weekday news at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

That station will air on NBC O&O KNSD’s digital subchannel and will operate as KNSD-D3, according to the NBC Station Group, which owns both NBC and Telemundo O&Os. Cable subscribers will be able to access the station on channel 20. It will be delivered over-the-air on 39.20.

San Diego has a new CW affiliate as well.

Midwest Television, which owns CBS affiliate KFMB, will light up the station, branded The CW San Diego, on May 31. It airs newscasts produced by KFMB from 7 to 9 a.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

That station is delivered over-the-air on channel 8.2. The station’s spot will vary per pay-TV platform. Tijuana-based XETV, the market’s second oldest station and previous CW affiliate, shut down after losing its affiliation agreement.