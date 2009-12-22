Local Broadcasters: TV is Highest, Best Use of Spectrum

A consortium of TV groups filing jointly have told the FCC where to go

for spectrum; which is somewhere else.

In their filing at the FCC, which requested comments--due Dec. 21--on

how it might reclaim some broadcast spectrum, 24 groups representing a whopping

226 TV stations large and small, said that broadcast TV "represents the

highest and best use of the spectrum in the public interest."

To be able to innovate, serve the public and remain competitive,

broadcasters need all their spectrum, they said. "The channel-sharing and

service area reductions contemplated in the Public Notice would take this

ability away from broadcasters and likely result in widespread viewer reception

difficulties," they argued.

Broadcasting is the most efficient way to deliver popular programming,

they said, echoing the National Association of Broadcasters' argument that the

one-to-many model trumps wireless telephones one-to-one communications. The FCC

is seeking spectrum for wireless broadband, and has argued that broadband and

TV video delivery are merging.¨

"The Local Television Broadcasters urge the Commission to avoid

coercive measures and instead provide all FCC licensees with ample flexibility

to respond to technological innovation and consumer demand, which will continue

to change in ways none can predict," they said.

The FCC is looking to free up more spectrum as part of its national

broadband plan, due to Congress Feb. 17. While broadcasters argue they need to

hold onto their spectrum, wireless phone and computer companies say they have

to get more spectrum from somewhere and broadcasters are a prime target.

Broadcast groups represented in the filing: Allbritton Communications

Company; Bahakel Communications, Ltd.; Boise Telecasters, LP; Cocola

Broadcasting Companies, LLC; Communications Corporation of America; Evening

Post Publishing Company; GOCOM Media of Illinois; Granite Broadcasting

Corporation; Gray Television, Inc.; Lilly Broadcasting, LLC; Local TV, LLC;

Malara Broadcast Group, Inc.; McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Company; Media General;

Inc.; Meredith Corporation; National Communications, LLC; New Vision

Television; LLC Parkin Broadcasting, LLC; SJL Broadcast Management Corporation;

Smith Media, LLC; SP Television LLC; Tribune Company; White Knight Broadcasting,

Inc.; WNAC, LLC.