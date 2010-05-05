Lobbyist Megan Delany Leaves Charter Communications
Lobbyist Megan Delany, VP and senior counsel,
federal government relations, Charter Communications, has left the company.
Her assistant, Crystal Dollins, confirms that she no
longer works there. "She was let go yesterday," said Dollins, who
added that Charter was "reorganizing the department," but also said
she didn't know whether Delany would be replaced. "They're not sure at
this point," she said.
Delany's e-mail address had returned the message
that she had exited, with "any issues or inquiries related to federal
government relations or public policy matters," referred to Dollins.
Delany had been with Charter since 2006, a lobbying
post that had been vacant for the prior three years. Before that, she had
worked on Capitol Hill and for XO Communications and Allegiance Telecom.
