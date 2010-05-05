Lobbyist Megan Delany Leaves Charter Communications

Lobbyist Megan Delany, VP and senior counsel,

federal government relations, Charter Communications, has left the company.

Her assistant, Crystal Dollins, confirms that she no

longer works there. "She was let go yesterday," said Dollins, who

added that Charter was "reorganizing the department," but also said

she didn't know whether Delany would be replaced. "They're not sure at

this point," she said.

Delany's e-mail address had returned the message

that she had exited, with "any issues or inquiries related to federal

government relations or public policy matters," referred to Dollins.

Delany had been with Charter since 2006, a lobbying

post that had been vacant for the prior three years. Before that, she had

worked on Capitol Hill and for XO Communications and Allegiance Telecom.