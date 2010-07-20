Lobby Letter Claims Retrans System Is Fair

Broadcast lobbyists are asking a pair of congressmen to rethink

their call for changes to the retransmission consent regime, suggesting they

were making claims that could not be supported.

In a letter to Reps. Steve Israel (D-NY) and Peter King (R-NY),

lobbyists for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo and the National Association

of Broadcasters said the retrans system was fair and there was no justification

for government intervention.

They were responding to Israel and King's letter to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski, being circulated among their Hill colleagues for

signatures, that asks for a rulemaking on retrans citing "harm to

consumers under the present system."

The FCC was petitioned by cable, satellite and telcos to step

in, but has not done so yet. Most of those same companies last week launched a

new organization, the American Television Alliance, to lobby for retrans

reform.

In their response,

the broadcasters, saying they were speaking for millions of viewers and

thousands of employees, argued that it was a "fair, transparent and

market-based system" that was working.

They said there was no evidence to support the congressmen's

assertion that, under that system, viewers "either lose access to

broadcast programming or must bear the increased costs of such programming in

the form of higher cable and satellite rates."

They also invoked 9/11 to the New York legislators, saying

that retrans fees helped "support the emergency services that alert

residents to dangerous weather and provide life-saving information during public

emergencies, as was demonstrated in the vital role New York City broadcasters

played during the 9/11 attack on and around your districts."