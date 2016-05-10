Liz Hernandez to Host NABEF Awards

Access Hollywood correspondent Liz Hernandez will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation's Service to America Awards June 21 in Washington.

The awards are for outstanding community service by TV and radio stations, as well as a corporate and individual leadership award.

Deborah Norville had hosted the event for several years, but NAB decided to give another syndicated newswoman a shot at the big NABEF stage.

Hernandez brings both TV and radio experience to her duties. She joined Access Hollywood in 2014 from an L.A. radio station and nationally syndicated morning program, Big Boy's Neighborhood. But since 2007 she had also done on-air work for MTV and E! News Now.