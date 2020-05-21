Live Racing is Back on MAVTV May 30-31

MAVTV is getting live racing back on the schedule with the opening rounds for MotoAmerica's Supersport series from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, with one-hour broadcasts on May 30 and 31, starting at 3 p.m. ET both days.

Motor racing has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been on the way back, albeit without in-person audiences.

“MAVTV has a rich history with two-wheel racing and we are proud to offer America’s premier road racing series in our May broadcast schedule,” John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV Motorsports Network, said in a release. “While racing without fans isn’t ideal, the ability to hold a live race is still a big win for the industry and its fans, and we’re excited to broadcast these live events to motorsports enthusiasts.”

MAVTV is owned by Lucas Oil Products.