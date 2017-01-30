Live, From D.C, It's the Supreme Court!

Tuesday night at 8 p.m. sounds more like the time slot of a reality show, but it is instead when President Donald Trump has announced, via Twitter, that he will unveil his pick for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

But the President did say it would be live, and it is in primetime, so there remains some of the reality TV star in the 45th President.

Had it been 8 p.m. on Monday, it would have been counterprogramming to NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, which Trump used to host and still has a producer credit on, though the network(s) will likely interrupt or preempt that fare to cover the announcement.

That means NBC will have to preempt at least a portion of Tuesday night game show The Wall, which is perhaps fitting given that the President is also focused on "the wall" these days, as in the one between the U.S. and Mexico.

"I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.)," the President tweeted Monday.