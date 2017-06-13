Lisa Fowlkes Named FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau Chief

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has named Lisa Fowlkes to head the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.

She had been acting chief.

Among the areas of bureau oversight are emergency management and preparedness and disaster response and recovery.

Before being named acting chief, Fowlkes had been deputy bureau chief. Before that she had various posts in the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, Office of Communications Business Opportunities, Office of General Counsel, the former Public Safety & Private Wireless Division, former Cable Services Bureau, and former Mass Media Bureau.

"I’m grateful that Lisa has agreed to continue to lead the team tasked with overseeing the agency’s work in these important areas," said Pai. "We must continue to be forward-looking, focused, and prepared in order to meet our obligations to the American people.”