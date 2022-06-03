Lionsgate Promotes Suzy Feldman to Exec VP, Worldwide TV Marketing

Lionsgate said that Suzy Feldman has been promoted to executive VP, worldwide TV marketing.

Feldman, who joined Lionsgate in 2015 and had most recently been senior VP, will continue to oversee Lionsgate content marketing for the company’s television division.

She reports to Kevin Beggs, chair of the Lionsgate Television Group; Sandra Stern, president of Lionsgate Television Group; and Jim Packer, president of worldwide television & digital distribution.

“Suzy is an extraordinary executive who is highly respected for her creative and strategic thinking and stellar leadership. We are confident that with an executive of her caliber leading the way, we can continue our strong and profitable growth momentum, smartly positioning our content with globally relevant marketing campaigns across all platforms,” they said in a statement.

Lionsgate Television had a record 14 new shows picked up to series this season and had a 15-for-15 track record in securing renewals for its current series. All three of Lionsgate’s broadcast network series were renewed, including Ghosts, the highest rated new network comedy in four years.

Lionsgate’s slate includes of scripted and unscripted series across more than 20 different platforms. In addition to its broadcast network series, the studio has five series at HBO Max, three shows at Apple TV Plus, a growing slate for AVOD platforms, 15 series on the air or in the pipeline for Starz, as well as series at Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.

Feldman started her career at Showtime as a marketing manager. She moved to E! Entertainment Television and also was at Fox News Channel. ■