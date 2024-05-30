Lionsgate Names Brian Weinstein Co-CEO of 3 Arts Entertainment

Lionsgate, which increased its majority stake in 3 Arts Entertainment in January, said it named Brian Weinstein co-CEO of 3 Arts.

Weinstein, who had been president and COO of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, will also serve as senior adviser to the office of the CEO of Lionsgate, working closely with Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

“Brian is an entrepreneurial executive with the background and skills to work with 3 Arts leadership in continuing their company’s dynamic growth,’ said Feltheimer. “3 Arts is an integral part of our talent strategy and a driver of content creation. Their unique combination of talent management and production expertise puts them at the forefront of capitalizing on opportunities for the talent business.”

Before joining Bad Robot, Winstein was head of global client strategy at CAA. Before that he was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

“The partners at 3 Arts have built a world-class management firm positioned to diversify and capitalize on our industry’s current disruption,” said Weinstein. “At Lionsgate, I can’t wait to help the company continue to navigate the evolving media landscape and to contribute to its highly entrepreneurial culture, commitment to excellence and spirit of innovation.”