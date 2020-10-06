Lionsgate in First-Look Deal With Temple Hill

Lionsgate signed a multi-year, first-look television deal with Temple Hill, best known as the producer of the Twilight Saga movies.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lionsgate already worked with Temple Hill on films. In addition to Twilight, Temple Hill films including the Power Rangers franchise, Uncle Drew and Down a Dark Hall.

Temple Hill’s television portfolio includes Mr. Mercedes based on the Stephen King books, ABC’s Revenge, Hulu’s Looking for Alaska, HBO’s The Outsider, Dave on FXX/Hulu and Love, Victor on Hulu. Dave and Love, Victor were recently picked up for their second seasons.

As part of the new TV deal, Temple Hill will create scripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

(Image credit: Temple Hill)

“Temple Hill has been part of the Lionsgate family for years, and we’re incredibly excited to expand our relationship into the world of television,” said Scott Herbst, Lionsgate executive VP, television & head of development. “They’re prolific, multifaceted and remarkably creative producers and we are very proud to partner with them to bring top of the line new content to our scripted programming slate. I’m obsessed with the television shows they’re already producing and can hardly wait to see what we can create together.”

Along with co-founders Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, Temple Hill’s television team includes Adam Fishbach, head of television, and VP Julie Waters.

“After working with Lionsgate on the film side, we knew a partnership with their television group would be equally exciting and rewarding,” said Fishbach. “Lionsgate is a dynamic studio that allows storytellers to expand their stories and talents across different platforms. We can’t wait to collaborate with their television team in creating exciting premium series.”