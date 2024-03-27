Lionsgate Extends Deal With Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures

Lionsgate Television said it extended its deal with Point Grey Pictures, the production company led by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.

Point Grey will continue to make scripted TV programming for Lionsgate, including The Studio, a half-hour comedy that will stream on Apple TV Plus.

Seth, Evan and James are the masters of subversive, renegade humor who make coming to work both fun and funny every single day,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chair & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs. “From The Boys to Sausage Party, they are true trendsetters with their fingers on the pulse of what’s funny in entertainment. We began shooting their hilarious, wildly inventive half-hour comedy for Apple TV Plus and can hardly wait to see what they do next.”

Rogen will star, write, direct and executive produce The Studio. The cast also features Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara, with Bryan Cranston appearing as a guest star.

“Kevin, Sandra Stern and Scott Herbst are great partners who support our creative vision, have relationships with every platform in the world and still laugh at all of our jokes. Who could ask for more?” said Rogen, Goldberg and Weaver. “We look forward to continuing to push the creative envelope with them.”

Ashley Morales negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate Television.