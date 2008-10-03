LIN Stations Go Dark on Time Warner Cable

LIN TV stations on Time Warner Cable systems went dark last night as the broadcaster and operator failed to reach a new retransmission-consent deal at midnight.

“Time Warner’s contract to carry LIN TV's stations on its cable system has expired, and as of midnight, Time Warner is no longer carrying our station’s programming on its cable system,” a LIN TV spokesperson said shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. "We are still actively negotiating an agreement with Time Warner and hope for a fair resolution."

The standoff involves 15 stations in Austin, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Columbus, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Green Bay, Wis.; Indianapolis; Mobile, Ala.; Springfield, Mass.; Terre Haute, Ind.; and Toledo, Ohio.

Time Warner Cable couldn’t be reached for comment.

