Limbaugh to Talk Trump on 'Fox News Sunday'

Conservative radio voice Rush Limbaugh will appear on Fox News this weekend to talk about the astounding twists and turns of the Republican presidential race.

Limbaugh will appear on Fox News Sunday with host Chris Wallace. With the Fox News Republican Debate Thursday night as fodder, Limbaugh should have even more to talk about.

That will include 2012 candidate Mitt Romney's attack on Trump and talk about a brokered convention to block him.

Limbaugh posted this on his Facebook page Thursday: “It is a mind-boggling thing to realize that the Republican establishment still doesn't understand what's happening here, that it's not temporary or a one-off or a tantrum or whatever, and that people are not misguided and being suckered in their own lives. They're committing to what Trump is.”