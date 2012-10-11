LightSquared Asks FCC to Can Network Conditions

The FCC is seeking comment on LightSquared's request for relief from the build-out and other conditions on the wholesale terrestrial wireless network the FCC gave it a waiver to build back in 2010.

The request would appear to be something of a procedural no-brainer. The FCC has since put an indefinite hold on that waiver due to GPS interference concerns and LightSquared has since filed for bankruptcy.

But the conditions are still on the books and the company asked the FCC to officially free it from requirements including that it provide terrestrial mobile broadband service to at least 100 million people by Dec. 31, 2012.

Those were conditions of LightSquared's March 2010 waiver from the FCC to use satellite spectrum to provide terrestrial service. That waiver was indefinitely suspended, though not officially rescinded, in February 2012. The FCC has said it is still listening to LightSquared proposals to resolve the interference issues, including not using the 10 MHz of spectrum closest to the GPS band. But that would appear to be a long-shot.

The FCC has given the public until Nov. 19 to comment, and Nov. 28 for replies to those comments.