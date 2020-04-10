Lifetime's 'The Clark Sisters' Movie Leads Easter-Targeted, Cable Programming

Lifetime's original move The Clark Sisters: The First Family Of Gospel heads up a lineup of original programming entertainment-based cable networks are offering during the Easter holiday weekend.

Lifetime's 'The Clark Sisters: The First Family of Gospel'

The original movie, which premieres April 11, recounts the story of the highest selling female gospel group in history and their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark, played by Aunjanue Ellis, according to network officials.

Lifetime on Easter Sunday (April 12) will debut another faith-based film, A Question of Faith, said network officials.

Other Easter-themed programming include UpTV and Aspire TV's April 12 airing of The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope Special, which will feature songs of inspiration from previous Stellar Awards classic performances from such Gopsel artists as Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, Yolanda Adams, Bebe, and Cece Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Mary Mary, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Pastor Shirley Caesar, said officials from the networks. Bounce TV will air the special on May 24, said the network.

TV One on Easter Sunday will air a day-long marathon of original, faith-based programming on Easter, including its most recent original movie, Sinners Wanted, the network said.